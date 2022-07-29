Peter Obi's political associate, Senator Victor Umeh says Nigerians have taken over the campaign of the Labour Party presidential candidate

According to Umeh, the 'OBIdient' movement is now bigger than Obi himself and he has no control over it

The Labour Party chieftain noted that Nigerians trust Obi and they have decided to drive his campaigns across the country

Awka - The Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate.

Umeh, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, made the statement in an interview with ThisDay newspaper.

Umeh stated that many Nigerians are hopeful for a Peter Obi presidency.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

His words:

“This is a popular movement all over Nigeria. The Peter Obi movement is everywhere in Nigeria.”

Umeh further stated that Obi is very influential, adding that he will get support across the country.

He said:

“Nigerians have taken it over. If you are in touch with events everywhere in the country, you will see that Peter Obi is in hot demand in the country. Nigerians need him. People he has never met before have been donating offices for him across the country.”

Labour Party plans mega rally for Peter Obi ahead of 2023

On his part, chairman, LP in Nasarawa, Alexander Emmanuel, said plans to organize one million man march to declare total support for Obi in the state has been concluded.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the party chairman said commercial activities would be suspended in Lafia and other cities in the state to sensitize, educate and enlighten the party supporters and other citizens of the state on the need to change the political narrative.

2023: We need Peter Obi to rescue Nigeria, says Labour Party chairman

On his part, the national chairman of LP, Julius Abure, has declared that only Obi can rescue Nigeria from its current state of crisis.

Abure made the comment in Akure, Ondo state, during a meeting with all campaign groups working for the victory of Obi.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has battered the economy of the country, hence the need to vote the party out in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

2023: Peter Obi has wide acceptability in northern Nigeria, says Iliya

In the same vein, LP deputy national chairman, Ladi Iliya says Obi has wide acceptability in northern Nigeria just as his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party and the APC.

Iliya further said that Obi will revamp the economy of the country and address its security challenges if elected president in 2023.

She made the comment on Thursday, July 21 in Jos, Plateau state, during a one-day mobilisation and sensitisation meeting with critical stakeholders and LP support groups.

