Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition has got a major boost ahead of the 2023 general election

Some APC chieftains have criticised Tinubu's choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate because both are Muslims

Former speaker of Ondo state, Victor Olabimtan, however, noted that Tinubu is the candidate to beat in the forthcoming election

Victor Olabimtan, a former speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, has said that the state would deliver over 80% votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that Olabimtan, who is the chairman, Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard, said the ex-Lagos governor possessed the capabilities to take the country out of economic woes.

A top APC chieftain in Ondo says Tinubu will get 80% votes in the state in 2023. Credit: Bola Tinubu

Olabimtan said Tinubu remained the best choice for the Yoruba race and Nigeria in general.

He spoke in Akure at a meeting with executives of the various support groups in the state.

The former speaker urged the groups to embark on massive wooing of voters using all available channels of communication.

Tinubu is the best candidate for Nigeria

He charged them to educate the electorate on why Tinubu is the candidate that could break the circle of poverty, embezzlement and insecurity.

Olabimtan:

“I appeal to the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) and other interest groups aggrieved by the Muslim -Muslim ticket to sheath their swords, as the decision was not to undermine any one or group, but a winning strategy.

“We are to swing into action and map out strategy to ensure Tinubu wins Ondo state with landslide victory.”

Tinubu’s presidential ambition gets a boost with endorsement from powerful eastern politician

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Tinubu’s presidential bid was greeted with a huge boost after getting the endorsement of a former gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP in Enugu State, Denge Josef Onoh.

It was reported that Onah described Tinubu as a legend of modern-day Nigerian politics stating that his records and reputation over time precedes him.

The Enugu state-born politician made reference to Tinubu’s time he and his cohorts fought against the oppressive military regime in the early and late 90s.

