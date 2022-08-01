Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was elected as the country’s president after defeating Chief Olu Falae of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in that year’s election and ruled the country for eight years, Obasanjo and Abubakar fell out before the end of their tenure in 2007

The rift between the duo was about the ex-president’s third term agenda that even the opposition PDP threatened to expose Obasanjo’s character over his statement against Atiku

In a new development, a US-based professor maintained the end of OBJ's third term agenda should be Atiku Abubakar's selling point ahead of the 2023 general election

Emeka Umerah, a United States-based professor of Medicine, maintained that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s role in the truncation of the alleged third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007 will be a huge selling point for the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Umerah made the assertion while delivering a keynote address at the public declaration of support for the presidential candidate of the PDP by the Diamond Ladies in Politics, held Saturday evening in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reported.

2023: US base professor reveals Atiku's Huge selling point. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Olusegun Obasanjo

Professor Umerah shares stunning details

According to Umerah, if Abubakar hadn’t intervened, Nigeria would have eventually returned to the era of the dark days of military dictatorship and tyrannical rule.

Reminiscing the successful role played by Abubakar to revamp the economy when Obasanjo held sway, he said it behooves the electorate to elect the PDP candidate in order to address the economic and worsening security challenges in the country.

The professor tells aggrieved PDP leaders what to do ahead of 2023

The speaker, therefore, enjoined aggrieved stalwarts of the PDP to put their differences aside and work in concert to ensure the defeat of the APC at the presidential poll.

Also speaking, the chairman, Paschal Oluchukwu Foundation, Amb. Pascal Oluchchukwu, who was decorated as the Grand Patron of the Diamond Ladies in Politics, urged Nigerians to believe in programmes and competence of the former vice president.

According to him, the Waziri of Adamawa means well for the nation, noting:

“Atiku is the only Presidential candidate with experience to end all forms of insecurity in the country.”

2023: Diamond Ladies in Politics pledge to mobilise 2 million votes for Atiku

Convener of the Diamond Ladies in Politics (DLP), Princess Maimunat Wada has pledged that her group would mobilise no fewer than 2 million votes for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Princess Wada made the pledge during the DLP public declaration for Atiku and induction ceremony on Saturday evening, July 30 in Abuja.

Lamenting the appalling level of insecurity and the severe hardship being experienced by Nigerians, she contended that Atiku has the wherewithal to address the teething challenges besetting the country if he emerge victorious at the poll.

To support Atiku or not? Ortom makes shocking remarks ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, in the heat of the crisis over the selection of a running mate, Governor Ortom had said that he was yet to receive direction from God on who to support in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 29, the PDP governor had said he was currently praying and fasting to hear from God on the matter.

He added that he was expecting divine guidance from God before taking a decision on whether to support PDP's presidential flag bearer, Atiku, or any other candidate in the upcoming election.

2023: Atiku outperforms Peter Obi, Tinubu on positive ratio metrics

Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that Atiku has outperformed the two other major presidential candidates - Peter Obi of Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC - on positive ratio metrics on social media.

According to the report which adopted Artificial Intelligence tools to analyse 500,000 mentions of the candidates on both traditional and social media within a one-month period, it revealed that although Atiku got more positive sentiments from people than the duo of Tinubu and Obi.

This means that people who discussed the candidates said more positive things about Atiku Abubakar than they did for Obi and even expressed lesser positive sentiments about Tinubu.

