More support groups are springing up across the country and declaring their preference for Bola Tinubu as the next president

The latest group which is in Lagos is known as Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju and the leaders say they are rooting for the APC presidential candidate

The conveners of the political support movement expressed confidence that Tinubu will defeat his politics at the polls

Lagos - A group, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI) has drummed support for the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Leadership newspaper reports that OPI led by Ambassador Mrs. Ginika Tor, a federal commissioner with the Federal Character Commission recently hosted a town hall meeting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ginika Tor, convener of the group at the event. Photo credit: OPI

In the same vein Hon. Jude Emeka Idimogu, who doubles as the coordinator, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju in his address revealed that Asiwaju has a very large heart and has over the years led the charge to accommodate the Igbos in Lagos as well as given many Igbos appointment in the state.

He said he already sees Asiwaju as a winner and the Igbos need to play a significant role to be part of his victory.

On his part, the chairman of the South-West Agenda for Tinubu, in Lagos, Monsuru Alao, has assured that the APC, presidential candidate will defeat his opponents with a humiliating landslide victory at the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard newspaper reports that Alao, in a statement, said though the APC suffered defeat in Osun state, Tinubu will emerge from the ashes of that loss to clinch an amazing landslide victory at the presidential poll come next year.

Nigerians react to Igbo group's support for Tinubu

Some Nigerians on social media, however, say the support for Tinubu by the Igbo groups are not genuine.

Peter Idiavwore wrote:

“These are Igbo people looking to scam Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you believe that any Igbo group truly supports the Asiwaju, then you can believe that God does not exist. They are just looking for money, period!”

George Casmir wrote:

“Tinubu no need to waste your money. This so called Igbo group are out their to eat your money, after all it's even our money that you plundered. We Nigerian youths already know whom we're going to vote in to lead us. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, leaders of an APC support group, GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, recently met with Senator Shettima, with assurance of full support.

During the meeting, the group's leaders led by its Kogi state coordinator, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, briefed Senator Shettima on their activities and the plan to ensure victory of APC presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections.

While Ametuo is the group's coordinator, the incumbent APC deputy national publicity secretary Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is the national coordinator of the group.

