The presidential ambition of the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar is threatened, a few months ahead of the 2023 general election

This is as Borno youths came out in their thousands to back the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in Biu LGA of the state

Following this particular development, Tinubu is likely to get a huge vote in the Northeastern part of the country come 2023

A group of youth called under the aegis of Amana Forum on Thursday, July 28, held a solidarity rally in Biu Local Government Area of Borno in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Ahead of the 2023 election, a massive crowd shuts down the local government as youths in their thousands lined the streets in solidarity for Tinubu and Shettima, PM News reported.

Shettima thanked the youths

Sharing photos from the rally, Tinubu's running mate, Shettima thanked the group for their support.

He said:

“Your support for our party, the All Progressives Congress and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well acknowledged and appreciated. Thank you Biu and thank you Amana Forum.”

Meanwhile, the youths described Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the face of the change Nigerians had been waiting for while maintaining that the duo should be given a chance in May 2023.

