The presidential candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has declared his assets to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 elections

Sowore listed his assets on Twitter after being challenged by a civic organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

The organisation has also asked Atiku, Tinubu and Peter Obi to follow suit by publicly declaring their assets and commit to rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 general elections, has publicly declared his assets ahead of the polls.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a civic organisation, had in a Twitter post on Saturday, July 23, challenged the AAC presidential candidate to publish details of his assets and to publicly commit to rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, publicly declared his assets. Photo credit: @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

“Dear ‪@YeleSowore‬ Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we're again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections,” SERAP had tweeted.

Sowore responds, lists his assets

Responding, Sowore said he had two cars, a house in his hometown in Ondo state worth N5 million among other assets.

He added that he had never operated any offshore account(s) or worked with a tax haven to hide any asset.

His tweet reads:

“I have 2 used cars: a Toyota Camry & Lexus RX 350, a home in my village worth maybe N5m, three iPhones, a Galaxy Note 10 Lite (if you could call those assets), SaharaReporters Media Group (don’t know the worth as of today), a four bedroom bungalow in New Jersey & nothing more.

“The Federal government of Nigeria froze my bank accounts since 2019 after I was arrested over ‪#RevolutionNow‬ protest on August 3rd 2019. A ‪@gtbank‬ account I operated in Nigeria had N4,800 left in before my arrest, I managed to open a ‪ @kudabankhelp‬ with N463.00 as of this evening.

“I reject vote-buying on or before 2023 election date. I also recently opened a ‪@capitalone‬ US bank account that has in it about $300, I have a ‪@ZenithBank‬ campaign account for the ‪#Sowore2023‬ Presidential account. I have nothing more besides financial support that I occasionally get from friends and family (if those count as assets).

“I have never operated any offshore account(s) or worked with a tax haven to hide my assets. These are the assets I have in my entire life.”

SERAP has also challenged other presidential candidates such as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to follow suit and declare their assets.

