Peter Obi continues to battle allegations from his political opponents ahead of the 2023 general elections

One of such opponents is Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress, a relatively unknown left-wing political party

Sowore in a social post, alleged that Obi is being supported by retired military generals including three former heads of states

Twitter - The presidential candidate of African Action Congress and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that some northern elders and former heads of states are backing Peter Obi's presidential bid.

The AAC presidential candidate listed three former heads of states - Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar as 'godfathers' of Obi.

Peter Obi visited Babangida at his Minna residence on Thursday, July 14. Photo credit: @officialPOSG

He also mentioned a former National Security Adviser, Aliyu Gusau, and the current -Northern Elders Forum chairman, Ango Abdulahi.

The post read:

“Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Aliyu Gusau, abubakar Abdusalam and Ango Abdulahi are Peter Obi’s 'godfathers' the people that ruined Nigeria are the ones fronting for him. May it never happen that we work with these criminals!”

Nigerians react to Sowore's allegations

The post by the media entrepreneur has elicited reactions from Nigerians on both his Twitter and Facebook pages.

On Facebook, Samuel Sokolayam John wrote:

“May God give you the power and strengths to channel your energy towards your ambition. And Rest with people's matter.”

Solomon Ebenezar Nnadi wrote:

“If that's the only way they want to correct their mistakes. Their evil deeds have been forgiven.”

Muhammadu Shamsudeen Abdullahi wrote:

“General Babangida is a legend you won't dare to mess up with. Just thank God he won't have your time.”

Sai Iyke Uwaefule wrote:

“They are fronting for him cos they know that their time is up. They want reconciliation with God, hence, the only way is to give us Peter Obi as sacrificial lamb to cleanse their sins so they would have eternal rest when it is time.”

2023: Hope Uzodimma dismisses Peter Obi's influence in Imo

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has declared that Imolites are obedient to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Uzodimma was making reference to the popular slang used by supporters of Obi, who identify themselves as 'Obidients.'

The governor said:

“We are APC members, we are obedient to APC not to any individual or any other political party.”

Hope Uzodimma says Tinubu's certificate controversy is a non-issue

Recall that Governor Uzodimma had earlier reacted to the controversy surrounding the certificates of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

According to Governor Uzodimma, the issue would have been since resolved if the Independent National Electoral Commission record-keeping is efficient, and its server functional.

He said there would have been no need for Tinubu to make fresh submissions of his documents having done so in the past.

