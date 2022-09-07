Crisis rocking the African Action Congress (AAC) has taken a new twist as the party disowned its presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore

FCT, Abuja - The African Action Congress (AAC) has disowned human rights activist Omoyele Sowore as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dr Leonard Nzenwa, the national chairman of the party, made this known in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, September 7, Vanguard reported.

He also alleged that Sowore was hoodwinking the public and collecting money from unsuspecting victims.

He accused the human rights activist of working with some forces within and outside the party with the aim to cause disarray.

The AAC chairman claimed the party's presidential candidate has been expelled, adding that nobody would want to relate with him.

Nzenwa said the party has established that the court judgement which Sowore claimed gave him victory "was a big lie."

Efforts being made to ensure Sowore removed as AAC presidential candidate - Nzenwa

Nzenwa said the AAC is in court to legitimately counter Sowore and ensure he is removed as the party's presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

His words:

“The second thing we did was to counter him and his troop legitimately in court which is still ongoing, and they are literally scampering for safety now!

“Following from above we now directed effort at ensuring that his name was removed as our great party’s presidential candidate, this we also achieved.

“Our next push is to ensure that his name is delisted as our great party’s National Chairman and transmit all our candidates that emerged from our nationwide primaries. We are not relenting on this end."

Nzenwa directed "all leaders and state chairmen of the party to be on high alert as they can be called upon at any time".

2023: Sowore releases full list of assets he owns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sowore publicly declared his assets ahead of the polls.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a civic organisation, had in a Twitter post on Saturday, July 23, challenged the AAC presidential candidate to publish details of his assets and to publicly commit to rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

Responding, Sowore said he had two cars, a house in his hometown in Ondo state worth N5 million among other assets. He added that he had never operated any offshore account(s) or worked with a tax haven to hide any asset.

