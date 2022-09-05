The chances of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, could be dimmed as a new video revealed where he confessed to having joined his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, to follow another road rather than fixing the country's economy

The former vice president expressed regret in the video, noting that if he and Obasanjo had handled the electricity in 2015, they would have provided enough for Nigerians

Recall that SEARP 2016 wrote to the then CJN, Walter Onnoghen, to probe the spending of $16bn the Obasanjo/Atiku's administration borrowed for electricity in 2005

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has dumped the party in another trouble as a video online showed where he confessed to mismanaging the country’s electricity with his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The video, which was shared by the support group of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Twitter, was a satirical analysis of Atiku’s comment on electricity when he was the vice president of Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar regrets not fixing electricity when he works under Obasanjo Photo Credit: Atiku Abubaka, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

What happened to $16bn your administration borrowed to fix electricity in 2005? Presenter rhetorically asks Atiku

The satirist is the presenter, who analysed and commented on each of the presidential hopeful’s statements during an interview and queried what the Obasanjo/Atiku’s administration did with the $16 billion that was borrowed for the project.

The former vice president reportedly confessed and expressed regret for not following the path of fixing the country’s electricity despite having borrowed about $16 billion for the project.

“I feel very, very emotional about it, because I believe if we had handled the issue of electricity when we were in office by 2005, we would have provided enough electricity for the people of this country, but unfortunately, we did not follow that road,” the PDP leader said.

Does Obasanjo borrow $16bn to fix electricity during his administration?

Recall that in 2016, a transparency group had called for the probe of the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo over the spending of $16 billion on electricity.

The group, known as Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), made the call in a letter it sent to the then-acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The group asked Onnoghen “to appoint an independent counsel to investigate allegations of corruption in the spending of $16 billion on electricity by the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.”

Source: Legit.ng