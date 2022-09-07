The hostility between Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister and Senator Dino Melaye has officially ended

Both men announced a ceasefire on their respective social media pages after engaging in verbal attacks for 72 hours

While the verbal attacks lasted, Nigerians took the duo to the cleaners mainly due to their integrity-challenged political lifestyle

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister and Senator Dino Melaye have called-off their social hostility after 72 hours of back and forth using abusive words on each other.

Fani-Kayode of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Melaye, a Kogi-born politician have been at each other's neck on social media.

The duo even took their 'beef' a notch higher by introducing 'diss videos' while the verbal attacks lasted.

Writing on his Twitter page, a seemingly exhausted Melaye wrote:

“I will no longer dignify someone who is irrelevant and not in the political scheme of things. No more response to statements made under influence. I am 100% focused on APC and the colossal failure and calamity they brought upon us. We in the PDP through Atiku will rescue Nigeria.”

FFK ends verbal war with Melaye after PDP spokesman announced ceasefire

Responding, Fani-Kayode wrote on his Facebook page:

“Out of respect to the leaders who intervened, unless and until the ceasefire is violated, I will not pay any more attention to the unlearned and uncultured.

“Instead I will focus on doing all I can for my party APC and our candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to secure a great victory and to heartily flog the plague and cancer that seek to take power and afflict our country that is known as PDP.

“This will be done during the course of what will be an issues-based election campaign.”

Interestingly, while the duo engaged in verbal fisticuffs, Nigerians didn't take side, owing mainly to the antecedents of both politicians.

While Fani-Kayode is a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Melaye is a former chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

