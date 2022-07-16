Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun election, has lauded the voting process in the state.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday after voting at his polling unit in Ede North LGA of the state, Adeleke said he will be on the ground to monitor the election as it progresses.

Source: UGC

Adeleke said:

“I’m impressed with the electoral process at the moment; everything is going on smoothly.

“I will be on the ground to monitor things.”

Source: Legit.ng