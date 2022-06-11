Music star, Adesina Adeleke (Sina Rambo) has been appointed as the co-chairman of the Youth and Women Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Osun state

Osogbo - Adesina Adeleke (popularly known as Sina Rambo), the cousin of Nigerian pop artiste, David Adeleke (Davido), has been appointed as the co-chairman of the Youth and Women Gubernatorial Campaign Council (YWGCC) under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Osun ahead of the state's governorship election.

The council is in line with the vision and mission of the PDP New Generation in creating a platform for youth and women participation and inclusion in political activities.

Adesina Adeleke will get his first baptism of fire as a political mobilised in his home state of Osun. Photo credit: @Sinarambo_HKN

Source: Twitter

The appointments of members of the council were approved by the board and management of the PDP New Generation.

Below is the full list of all the appointees:

1. Dare Akinniyi, (chairman, Atiku Abubakar townHall meetings), as chairman, YWGCC.

2. Adesina Adeleke, as co-chairman, YWGCC.

3. Hon. Bamidele Salem, (Member, House of Representatives for Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo federal constituency), as co-chairman, YWGCC.

4. Adebayo Sodiq, Osun social media influencer, as vice chairman, YWGCC.

5. Owolabi Toyeeb Tomilayo, (PDP New Generation Osun state coordinator), as secretary, YWGCC.

6. Somtochukwu Onuchukwu

7. Emma IK Umeh (Tcee)

8. Taiwo Busola Omolara

9. Hon. Mrs. Ominiya Jonathan

10. John Unekwu Samuel

and many others.

A statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by the Director-General of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood noted that:

“YWGCC is to work extensively in collaboration with the existing PDP structure of Osun state to support and contribute to the victory of PDP Osun state gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, his running mate Prince Kola Adewusi and the PDP at large.

“The appointment is with effect from 13th June, to last through the campaign period and terminate on 16th July 2022.

“As we look forward to victory, on behalf of thousands of members of PDP New Generation, I congratulate you all on the appointment and task ahead.

“The PDP New Generation will continue to push hard in achieving its goal of promoting Youth and Women's participation and inclusion in PDP affairs at all levels.”

Source: Legit.ng