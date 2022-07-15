The drive to ensure that millions of Nigerians register and collect their Permanent Voters' Cards has taken a turn

GUTS Foundation stormed a community in Nasarawa state to encourage and help residents with the process of obtaining a PVC

According to the foundation, the future of the country is completely tied to citizens' participation in politics

The GUTS Foundation, in its quest to ensure a more participatory 2023 election has taken another giant step towards sensitizing Nigerians on the need to be part of the electoral process in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

This time, the foundation embarked on a journey to Karu Site in Nasarawa State to educate residents on the importance of registering and obtaining their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

GUTS Foundation has taken PVC registration drive to communities in Nasarawa state. Photo: GUTS Foundation

Source: UGC

During a visit by the foundation to the community, residents were pressured to come out of a deep state of apathy as over 2000 of them were successfully registered and directed to go to INEC offices to conclude the process.

Employing the same campaign strategy used in Abuja, the nation's capital that resulted in a massive online registration of voters, the foundation got the attention of the community through music, games, and other side attractions.

The visit did not happen without a cost as the food was served to support those who came out to register. Onlookers were not left out as they also benefited from the foundation's gesture.

According to the organisers, Karu Site is only a few kilometres from Abuja, and it's only natural to capture the community, and by extension, each one will now tell one in Nasarawa state the importance of participating in the nation's election.

The team confirmed that no amount of complaints can change things if as Nigerians, citizens do not get involved in sensitising their communities on the need to arm themselves with PVC in order to be part of their future projects.

A representative of GUTS, Nianu Ntor-ue said:

"We have decided to embark on this grassroots campaign in order to enlighten our people that their future is completely tied to their participation in politics. And how can one participate without a PVC?"

