A Nigerian lady has shared a post on the TikTok app speaking about her marriage to her husband

In her video, she mentioned the changes that happened shortly after they celebrated their wedding

Many social media users, especially those that are married either supported or criticised her post

A Nigerian lady has shared how her experience of marriage differed from what she had anticipated before her wedding.

She shared her story on TikTok and it quickly went viral and garnered lots of views.

Married lady shares things that changed after tying the knot. Photo credit: @kaosisochukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Married lady shares her experience

Identified as @kaosisochukwu on TikTok, she explained that several assumptions she held while entering matrimony did not match the reality she later encountered.

She recalled how during courtship, her partner frequently indulged her.

When disagreements occurred he would become emotional, sometimes shedding tears or going on his knees to apologise.

On one occasion he took an overnight road journey from Lagos to Enugu after a cancelled flight, arriving at her family residence at 7am to plead with her mother to intervene on his behalf. She admitted that she enjoyed the attention at the time.

After marriage, however, that level of indulgence ceased entirely.

Her expectations about intimacy also shifted. Before marrying she believed she would engage in marital relations constantly and had spoken to her mother about it.

Following the wedding, her attitude changed and she found herself avoiding it altogether.

She had earlier imagined having six children but reconsidered after her first birth.

The experience left her fearful of pregnancy and she resolved that she would not proceed beyond three.

Financial security was another area where her outlook altered. She had assumed that marrying a financially stable man meant she would never experience want.

In practice, she realised there were both prosperous and difficult periods.

She noted that poor planning could prolong hardship and stressed that women needed to exercise foresight.

Married lady shares her experience after tying the knot with her husband. Photo credit: @kaosisochukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Decision-making within the relationship changed as well. While dating, her partner allowed her considerable freedom and gave the impression that her choices were final.

This led her to adopt a dominant approach. Once married, that dynamic did not continue and it caused conflict between them.

She stated that she only established her position in his life after their child was born.

At times she felt her husband directed all his affection toward the baby and had to make a deliberate effort to acknowledge her.

She concluded by expressing sympathy for people who relied on online relationship advisers.

She felt such guidance created impractical expectations that individuals carried into their marriages.

Reactions as married lady shares experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@ozorofemaleclothesvendor said:

"My man still pampers me everytime and he is always the first to try to sort out issue everytime is 4 years now and my husband has never changed for anything infact the love became deeper and sweeter."

@Babykaf said:

"Since 2020,he has always been the same, I’m such a spoilt and pampered wife, loved by him and my in-laws."

@BellaBeingBella said:

"Been married for five years now and my husband has never changed he even does extra than he was doing we have a six months old and he still gives me his love I think it’s about how you let down your boundaries once you let someone know that they can break your boundaries over and over again because of love they will stop putting on effort."

@Abadorx said:

"Stay very humble and show him more care and love believe me he will return back to his normal way, at this point he has a lot on his head they are something he is thinking ahead for you guys stress and thinking will not make him function in some ways again, make sure u give him all care and love and make sure u stay humble, respect and make him feel like a king alys believe me he will give u his world, I already sense from ur words he is a good man just that ur own expectations in marriage is making u feel little otherwise that he has changed."

@OTU MARY reacted:

"My sister na me dey dey shout before my husband dey calm me down now na him dey shout na mae dey calm mam down."

@king_tori1 added:

"I pray I marry who I’m dating right now because all the time we have been dating he always pamper me. I just pray we both make money and end up together."

See the post below:

Married woman cries over financial burden

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman turned to social media for support after losing her job, leaving her partner to shoulder the bills alone.

According to her, she lost her job at a time she least expected, and watching her partner struggle was taking a toll on her.

Source: Legit.ng