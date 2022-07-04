Aides and security officers attached to Governor Samuel Ortom's convoy escaped death on Sunday, July 3

This was as one of the vehicles in the convoy was involved in an accident on its way from Abuja to Makurdi, the Benue capital, though no life was lost

The convoy escorted the governor to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on his way to the airport for a trip to the UK

Benue - One of the vehicles in the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom was on Sunday, July 3, involved in an accident when it collided with a golf near Karu Flyover in Nyanya, Abuja.

This was made known in a statement released on Sunday by Ortom's media special adviser, media and publicity, Terver Akase.

The governor is now in the UK (Photo: Benue State Government)

Source: Facebook

Thankfully, in Akase's statement, it was revealed that no life was lost in the incident, TVC News reports.

The media aide noted that the convoy was on its way to Makurdi, the state's capital after escorting Ortom to Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Akase said Ortom who was intending to take a trip to the United Kingdom (UK) had arrived safely in the foreign nation.

His statement read:

“We have received numerous calls from concerned Nigerians regarding the accident which occurred today near Karu Flyover in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Governor’s convoy was on the way from Abuja to Makurdi after accompanying him to the airport for his trip to the United Kingdom when a golf car collided with one of the security vehicles.

“We thank God that no life was lost in the incident.

“Governor Ortom who has already arrived safely in the UK deeply appreciates all the calls and concerns from Benue people and other Nigerians.”

To support Atiku or not? Popular PDP governor makes shocking remarks ahead of 2023 presidential poll

Meanwhile, Ortom had said that he was yet to receive direction from God on who to support in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 29, the Peoples Democratic Party governor said he was praying and fasting to hear from God on the matter.

Ortom added that he was expecting divine guidance from God before taking a decision on whether to support PDP's presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar or any other candidate in the upcoming election.

Source: Legit.ng