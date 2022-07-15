The Federal Government of Nigeria has been urged to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu from detention

The call for Kanu's release was made by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom during a courtesy visit by members of the American Veterans of Igbo origin in Washington D.C

According to Ortom, the Nigerian government have continued to release, and rehabilitate Boko Haram fighters but left Kanu in detention over secession agitations

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, July 13, called on the Federal Government to immediately release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the American Veterans of Igbo origin in Washington D.C, Ortom said the continued detention of Kanu is a mockery of the peace process in Nigeria.

He also said that Kanu's matter is a socio-political challenge that must be handled politically and not irrationally.

Ortom has called for the immediate release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: UGC

A statement by the senior special assistant on diaspora affairs, Rev. Peter Ichull from Washington, D.C. said the governor argued that even members of Boko Haram who pose a greater threat to the country’s unity have often been freed, resettled and some integrated into the armed forces.

The statement which was seen by Legit.ng added that Ortom maintained that the southeast of Nigeria must be given a sense of belonging to erase the impression of persecution of a section of the country.

Believing in one Nigeria despite the odds

The governor urged all the Igbo leaders and veterans in the United States of America to believe in one Nigeria while he pointed out that no country on earth is without its challenges.

Ortom also informed the group that a power shift to the South East is possible if the people of the region put their differences aside to pursue the objective of unity.

He said his call for freedom of worship was not only to protect the rights of Christians but so that all Nigerians will be free to practice their faith without intimidation or molestation in any part of the country.

Thanking the group for their courtesy call and for appreciating his modest contributions to national discourses, Ortom challenged the southeastern Nigerians living abroad to take the quote charity begins at home to heart.

He said:

"There is nowhere better than home but only peace and security can guarantee the success of your investments back home”.

The governor also called on the veterans to support the peace efforts in the southeast region so that both their communities and investments will experience sustainable growth and prosperity.

In his address, the president of the group, Sylvester Onyia who led the delegation was full of praises of Ortom’s fearless position on Nigeria’s ills.

Onyia insisted that only such a stand from leaders could build bridges of understanding and give hope to despairing Nigerians abroad that one Nigeria is possible.

The group however expressed fears for the upcoming general election owing to the spate of insecurity in the country and called on Governor Ortom not to relent on pursuing the best security options.

They assured the Governor of their support in amplifying his voice in peace-building to their representatives in the American Congress.

Onyia's words:

“You are not alone; we are with you. Continue speaking the truth; truth is the manifestation of God."

