Earlier, Atiku Abubakar returned to Nigeria to lead the PDP mega rally and support the party's governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke ahead of the Saturday, July 16, election, Osun election

In a recent interview, the presidential hopeful noted that he is willing to make peace with Governor Nyesom Wike

The PDP chieftain stated further that the crisis rocking the opposition party is just mere social media drama

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that he is open to meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The Cable reports that Abubakar made this assertion on Thursday, July 14, while fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Osun state for the party's mega rally ahead of Saturday's governorship election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku weigh in on PDP crisis

When asked if the party is divided into factions, Abubakar said:

“It is a social media drama. There is nothing like a Wike camp or Atiku camp. There is one PDP family.”

Atiku plans to meet with Wike

Atiku was also asked if there is a plan to meet with Wike for reconciliation, and he responded by saying:

“Why not? I am open to that.”

The former vice-president added that the party will surmount its present challenges.

He affirmed thus:

“Some people get angry when things don’t go their way and so on and so forth. We will overcome that. I have every belief that we are going to do that.”

Meanwhile, the opposition party has been embroiled in rancour since Abubakar named Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

A move that was not well received by Wike's loyalists in the party. Some had dumped the party following this decision, and others are mounting pressure on Atiku to reconsider Wike and pick him as his running mate.

