The presidential candidate of the opposition PDP is not happy with Governor Nyesom Wike's meeting with top APC leaders

The politician is set to return to town following this development and lead the campaign train of the PDP governorship candidate in Osun state, Ademola Adeleke

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party had set up a committee to look into the crisis rocking the PDP from the recent uproar regarding Wike's rejection of the vice-presidential ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is set to return from his foreign trip to nip in the bud the crisis bedeviling the party over the choice of his running mate.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the top echelon of the party was not comfortable with the visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Atiku returns to settle PDP crisis. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku returns

Legit.ng gathered that the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and other stakeholders of the party were exploring different options to end the crisis before the Osun governorship poll slated for July 16, and the 2023 general polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Atiku, who is expected to return early this week, is expected to lead the charge to ensure PDP’s victory in the state.

Atiku's aide confirms the development

Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, disclosed that Atiku would be in Osogbo to lead the mobilisation of the people of the state to cast their votes for the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Ibe said:

“Atiku will lead from the front once he arrives to reinvigorate and ensure the resolution of all the issues that arose following the conclusion of the nomination processes and it will all be addressed.”

2023: Atiku’s absence sends wrong signal, as PDP’s crisis escalates

The absence of Atiku Abubakar from the country has reportedly heightened the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a report, there has been a growing disorder in the PDP following Atiku’s preference for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state over the party favourite, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Since then, Atiku has proceeded abroad on vacation and has not returned despite the heated crisis lingering within several quarters of the party.

2023: Peter Obi finally reveals what transpired between him, Wike, failed talks with Kwankwaso

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has opened up on his recent visit to the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

The former governor of Anambra also disclosed that he rejected the offer of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to be his running mate because he is capable of being the head.

It was reported that that Obi spoke on Wednesday, July 6, while featuring on Arise TV's morning show.

Source: Legit.ng