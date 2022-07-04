Nigerians across the globe have been urged to ensure they forgive one another and make sacrifices for the development of the nation

This important call was made by the vice president of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe on Sunday, June 3

Okupe's call followed a publication by one AG Mahmoud who described Peter Obi as someone who has a hatred for the northerners in Nigeria

The vice-presidential candidate to the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe on Sunday, June 3, condemned allegations that the party's flag bearer Peter Obi has a hatred for Northern Nigerians.

Okupe who took to his personal Twitter account picked holes in a publication by one AG Mahmoud who alleged that Obi showcases some perceived insolence for citizens of northern extraction.

Doyin Okupe has called on Nigerians to ensure they make sacrifices for the nation. Photo: Doyin Okupe

Source: Facebook

In his tweet, Okupe described Obi as one of the leading 2023 presidential candidates that are best suited for the unity of Nigeria.

Also noting that Mahmoud's piece is aimed at damaging the growing national acceptance of Obi and incense the electorate of the north against his candidacy, Okupe warned that the publication is venomous to the peaceful co-existence of the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“I will not argue on the authenticity of the accusations or the merit or demerit of the venomous write-up.

"I will rather mention here that over the years we have all offended one another and committed acts that stoke the embers of hatred on all sides.

"And this is applicable to all ethnic groups, Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo, Southern and Northern minorities, all across the entire Nigerian communities."

Solving Nigeria's numerous challenges

Citing numerous present and past challenges of the country, Okupe said now is the best time for Nigerians to forgive one another and make sacrifices to save Nigeria.

He added:

“The teeming youths who increasingly support Peter Obi are moved with the passion to rescue their lives and reset the country for greater, brighter and a better future which presently is being threatened by the very sentiments being propagated by AG Mahmoud.

"In this season and times, most Nigerians, enemies or foes alike, of Peter obi, are united in the belief that he is the only one of the four leading candidates that is best suited to bring Nigeria out of its numerous present predicaments and challenges."

Kwankwaso finally opens up, reveals what Peter Obi, southeast stand to gain with NNPP

The standard-bearer of the Labour party had been offered a golden opportunity, NNPP's presidential candidate has said.

Rabiu Kwankwaso said that for Peter Obi to become his running mate is a golden opportunity for the southeast region.

According to Kwankwaso, he is a more competent candidate considering his age, qualifications and experience.

NNPP, Labour Party alliance: Party opens up on who would become vice president between Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

The New Nigerian Peoples Party had confirmed the possibility of Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state becoming a running mate to Peter Obi of the Labour Party and vice versa.

The NNPP said there is nothing wrong in having either Kwankwaso or Obi as running mates to each other ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the party, with time, the negotiations between the two political parties would be made public as events unfold.

Source: Legit.ng