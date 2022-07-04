Dino Melaye has told the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, that he has the chance of becoming Nigeria's president in the future but not in 2023

Melaye added that the centre of Obi's campaign to cut the cost of governance is not what Nigeria needs now, adding that Nigeria needs a unifier

Melaye, who was a member of the eighth senate, admitted that Obi is raising the conscience of the youths and the Nigeria public on governance

Dino Melaye, a senator who represented Kogi West in the eighth senates, has given his reason he believed Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, cannot win in 2023.

According to The Nation, Melaye said he had listened to Obi's campaign, and his plan to cut governance costs is not as crucial as unifying the ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Dino Melaye and Peter Obi speak on electioneering Photo Credit: Dino Melaye and @PeterObi

Source: Facebook

The former senator made his position known in a video shared on his verified social media handless, where he urged Obi to wait for his time.

He described the former Anambra governor as a tremendous Nigerian that is "intellectually mobile", adding that he can become the president of Nigeria in the nearest future.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How to cut cost of governance - Melaye to Obi

According to Melaye, Obi is raising the conscience of Nigerian youths and the public on governance.

"The problem of this country is beyond just cutting the cost of governance."

Melaye advised that Obi does not need to become governance before reducing the cost of governance, suggesting that an influential minister of finance, budget and planning, CBN governor and economic team chairman can do that.

Melaye stated that we need to unify Nigeria today, adding that trust is lost between the North and the South.

"What we need today in Nigeria is to unify this country. The country is so much divided, there's no trust between the north and the south."

Dino Melaye lists five areas that make Atiku better than Tinubu

In another report, legit.ng reports that Dino Melaye has belittled the candidacy of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

According to the former federal lawmaker, Tinubu is a baby politician compared to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Melaye consequently listed what he attributed as qualities possessed by Atiku that stand him ahead of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng