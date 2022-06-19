The New Nigerian Peoples Party has confirmed the possibility of Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state becoming a running mate to Peter Obi of the Labour Party

The NNPP said there is nothing wrong in having either Kwankwaso or Obi as running mate to each other ahead of the 2023 presidential election

According to the party, with time, the negotiations between the two political parties would be made public as events unfold

Following inquiries on who would deputise the other in the case of Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, should there be a merger between the New Nigerians Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party, the former has reacted.

The national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Agbo Major, said that negotiations on the alliance between the two parties are going on smoothly.

The NNPP has said that either Peter Obi or Kwankwaso can become a running mate to each other. Photo: Ifeanyi Echelem

Source: UGC

Daily Trust reports that Major affirmed that Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and lawmaker at the National Assembly may accept being a running mate to Obi who is the presidential candidate for the Labour Party.

Major added that talks between the two key parties that have been described by many as the possible third force that could rescue Nigeria are still underway,.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Although noting that he would not want to speculate on the possible outcome of the talks, Major added that either Kwankwaso or Obi could accept to become each other's vice.

His words:

“By the time we are done with the discussions, Nigerians will be happy, whichever way it turns out to be.”

Labour party picks Peter Obi's running mate, name revealed

The Labour Party had named Doyin Okupe, a former senior aide to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Peter Obi's running mate.

Okupe's name was sent on Friday, June 17, to INEC to beat the deadline for the submission of candidates.

However, media sources have it that Okupe is a placeholder for the real running mate who will be named before the 2023 general elections.

Full details of how several families benefitted from Peter Obi's 'stinginess', Bianca Ojukwu recounts

A former Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain had given a heartwarming detail of how Peter Obi sowed a seed of hope in the lives of three households.

The ex-beauty queen said the Labour Party candidate's kind of stinginess is worthy of emulation by all for the sake of humanity.

According to her, any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults as seen in the world today.

Source: Legit.ng