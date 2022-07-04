The standard-bearer of the Labour party has been offered a golden opportunity, NNPP's presidential candidate has said

Rabiu Kwankwaso said that for Peter Obi to become his running mate is a golden opportunity for the southeast region

According to Kwankwaso, he is a more competent candidate considering his age, qualifications and experience

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday, July 3, highlighted what his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi and the people of the southeast stand to gain by aligning with him and his political party.

Vanguard reports that Kwankwaso while speaking after inaugurating the state office of the NNPP in Gombe State informed Nigerians that he was offering a golden opportunity to Obi to be his running mate.

Kwakwaso has informed Peter Obi and the people of the southeast region that he is offering them a golden opportunity in NNPP. Photo: Kwankwasiyya Movement

A golden opportunity for Peter Obi, Southeast region

He also said that the southeast region would be missing out on the opportunity to stand a chance in the next dispensation should Obi fails to become his running mate.

His words:

“From the discussion with the Labour Party, the main issue was who becomes the president if the parties merge. At the end of the day, some of our representatives thought that there should be criteria in terms of age, qualification, offices held, performance and so on.

“Of course, the other side wouldn’t want that. Most of the people from there believe that the president has to go there. If I decide to be a vice-presidential candidate for anybody in this country, NNPP will collapse, because the party is based on what we have built in the last 30 years."

The reports that the NNPP stalwart said has all the required qualities to steer Bugeria in the right direction, while confirmed that he served for 17 years as a civil servant; with a total of 47 years of very serious hard work that is holding NNPP now.

He added:

“Even if my friend (Peter Obi) wants to accept the vice-presidential candidate, some people in the South-East will not accept, that is not strategic. This is a golden opportunity, if they lose it, it will be a disaster.”

