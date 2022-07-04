'Obidients' across the social media space have been encouraged to adopt an offline approach to driving their campaign in support of Peter Obi

The advice was handed to Peter Obi's supporters popularly referred to as 'Obidients' by a former member of the House of Representatives

Abdulmumin Jibrin also urged Obi's supporters to focus on highlighting the Labour Party's presidential candidate's achievements in terms of education, housing among others

The former lawmaker who represented Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano state at the House of Representatives has said that the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi might get a chance at the 2023 presidential poll if his supporters change their strategy.

Sharing a post on his personal Twitter page, Abdulmumin Jibrin said commended Obi's supporters who have since adopted the title 'Obidients' for their well-coordinated online campaign.

Jibrin commended the online drive exhibited by Peter Obi's supporters. Photo: Peter Obi, Abdulmumin Jibrin

Source: Facebook

He however suggested that the Obidients whose massive campaign started online and has been described by many as the drive that encouraged massive registration of Permanent Voters' Card by youths in the country be less abusive.

Jibrin had also served as the director-general of the Tinubu Support Group under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before joining the New Nigerian Peoples Party on May 13, 2022.

He also suggested that Obi's supporters replicate at least one per cent of their energy to the offline campaigns, be less abusive and share a few of the Labour Party's presidential candidate's achievements on possibly but not limited to education, housing and health.

