Nigeria's lead opposition party, PDP, may soon find itself in a full-blown crisis that may jeopardise its chances of winning the 2023 presidential election

This is as former governor Ayo Fayose dumped the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying it's the turn of the south to produce president

The unfolding political development has generated heated reactions as Nigerians on social media express diverse views

In a shocking twist of events, Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has demanded that a southerner must succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This implies Fayose who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not supporting Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party who is a northerner.

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, says a southerner must succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, not Atiku Abubakar. Photo credits: Atiku Aubakar, Esan People Blog

Source: UGC

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, June 29, Fayose said it is the turn of the southern region to produce a president.

He wrote:

“The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims & objectives by adhering to the policy of the rotation & zoning of Party & Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING.”

Writing in the Yoruba language, Fayose also tweeted that “awa south lo kan” which means “it is the turn of the south”.

The former governor added that Nigerians should “await details soon”.

Nigerians react

Adebayo, @birchuff, said:

"Perhaps, we all didn’t know about his loyalty when he said {I’m watching them like a “BAT”} "

The tweet insinuates that Fayose may be backing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling APC presidential candidate, who is also popularly called BAT by his supporters.

DISTINGUISHED Everest, @novieverest, tweeted:

"No argument. But if it is not South East, then it is not equity or justice. You can't choose half equity.

"Igbos have never had a Vice or president since 1999."

Engr. Andy, @EngrAndy, said:

"If you want to play the zoning card, it's Peter Obi as SS and SW have had their turns. If you want to play the competency card, it's Peter Obi as he is better positioned mentally, healthy, and otherwise."

Flames Of God, @FlamesOfGod1, said:

"I support you 100%. However, we should not say lagos landlord lokan oo.

"Sir, kindly work for Mr Peter Obi. Will be waiting for you to collapse your structure for the success of Mr Peter Obi."

Prominent PDP chieftain, Senator Shehu Sani, also reacted:

"Calm down Big Bro; Delegates no de read constitution, na mint dem de read."

Atiku: Popular PDP governor makes shocking remarks ahead of 2023 presidential poll

In a related development, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said that he is yet to receive direction from God on who to support in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 29, the Peoples Democratic Party governor said he is currently praying and fasting to hear from God on the matter.

He added that is expecting divine guidance from God before taking a decision on whether to support PDP's presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar or any other candidate in the upcoming election.

Source: Legit.ng