The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with a major setback as well as the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar

Former presidential candidate under the umbrella of the PDP, Ayodele Fayose took to his social media page to renounce his support for Atiku Abubakar

According to his tweet, he stated that it was the turn of the south to become president as against which sparks a major defection statement

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former presidential aspirant of the party, Ayodele Fayose has publicly dumped the PDP.

Fayose took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, June 29 in a shocking tweet to decline his support for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Fayose's tweet sparks a major defection statement as he publicly renounces his support for Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Ayodele Fayose

In his tweet, he stated that after the conclusion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration who is from the north, his successor must come from the southern region.

Legit.ng understands that the implication of Fayose’s tweet means he will not be supporting the PDP’s presidential candidate who is from Adamawa, a northern state in Nigeria.

Fayose tweeted:

"The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING.

" Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon."

Possible destination for Fayose

At present it is not clear which party Fayose will be pitching his tent with heading into the 2023 presidential polls.

However the most likely destination looks more like the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) or the Labour party who both possess a strong southern candidate.

Meanwhile, Fayose has a long history of attacking the APC over the years as he has been seen on several interviews and social media posts berating the current administration, the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. This might pose as a likely no go area for the former Ekiti state governor.

But in the case of the Labour Party, Fayose is at par with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi who also defected from the PDP to join the Labour Party in which he was handed the presidential ticket.

Wike, Kwankwaso, Fayose meet in Port Harcourt, alleged reason for meeting revealed

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the trio of Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, Ayo Fayose and Nyesom Wike all held a meeting in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that Kwankwaso was in the south-south state to seek the support of Wike for the presidency.

However, speculations have it that it was a meeting staged for a defection strategy for both Wike and Fayose.

2023 presidency: Why I visited Wike, Peter Obi speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former governor of Anambra, Obi, has revealed the reason for his visit to Governor Wike.

Speaking about the visit, Obi via his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, disclosed that he visited Port Harcourt to confer with the governor about vital issues of national interest.

"Earlier today, I visited Port-Harcourt, to confer with H.E. @GovWike on vital issues of national interest," the Labour Party presidential candidate wrote.

