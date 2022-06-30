Ex-Ekiti governor, Fayose, dropped bombshell on Wednesday, June 9, when he insisted on southern presidency weeks after PDP produced a northern presidential candidate, Atiku

The PDP chieftain, however, said his insistence on the southern presidency is not about plotting to support Tinubu or Peter Obi who are southern presidential candidates from other parties

Fayose said his agitation is simply anchored on the belief that power must come to the south after eight years of Buhari presidency

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has stated he will not back the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The PDP chieftain had earlier implied this in a tweet on Wednesday, June 29, where he stated that it is the turn of the south to produce the president in 2023.

He had said it's "Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING", adding that Nigerians should await details.

Later on Wednesday, he spoke exclusively with Premium Times on the issue and stated he is with the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, who he also said will not back Atiku for president.

Fayose accused Atiku of failing to fulfil the promise he made to Wike to pick him as his running mate after winning the PDP presidential primary.

He went on to say that he would abandon Governor Wike if he changed his mind and decided to support the PDP presidential candidate.

Southern presidency agitation, a plot to back Tinubu or Atiku?

Asked whether his plan is to technically support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, or his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Fayose told Premium Times:

“This is not about Bola Tinubu or Obi, but this is about our belief that power must come to the south and it is a struggle we must actualise."

He further explained that “when the June 12 election was cancelled, the presidency was zoned to the southwest to pacify the southwest region.

“When former President Goodluck Jonathan was over staying, it was believed that he was already using the northern slot. So, he was opposed and a northern candidate was installed through the APC.

“This time, it is the turn of the south because Buhari has spent eight years. Why will PDP be insisting that it must again be the turn of the north.”

PDP can expel me if it wants, Fayose talks tough

Fayose also stated that he does not care if his actions are perceived as anti-party activity.

His words:

“What I am saying is, it is the turn of the South, and if they want to expel me, to hell with them. I am not taking money from anyone to belong to this party.

“If they want to rock this boat, we will help them to rock it.”

