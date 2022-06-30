PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has said he will continue to appeal to aggrieved persons in the party

The Adamawa-born politician said this via his spokesman, Paul Ibe, following Fayose's insistence on southern presidency

Ibe said it is normal for people to be aggrieved but the PDP has a way of resolving such issues, adding that the major task is to defeat the ruling APC in 2023

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has reacted to the statement by Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, insisting that Nigeria’s next president must be from the southern part of the country.

Fayose, a former PDP presidential aspirant, said via his Twitter handle that the party’s constitution allows for power rotation, adding that it is either a southern president or nothing.

Source: Facebook

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.

“PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims & objectives by “adhering to the policy of the rotation & zoning of Party & Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness," Fayose tweeted.

We will appeal to aggrieved persons, Atiku reacts via media aide

Speaking on the development, Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesperson, said his principal and the party will continue to appeal to aggrieved persons within their fold to embrace dialogue, Premium Times reported.

“Because the bigger challenge is winning the election, kicking out the APC and stopping them from the many years of impoverishing our people,” Ibe said.

“It is normal for our people to be aggrieved but the PDP has a way of resolving issues like this and that will be done and we all shall be happy.”

Source: Legit.ng