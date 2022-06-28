A new fact-check report has said there is no sufficient evidence to back up the claim that Bola Tinubu once bore the name Yekini Amoda Ogunlere

The report also said there is no evidence that the APC presidential candidate changed his name in the past for whatever reasons

Some social media users had claimed that Tinubu’s real name as contained in his primary school certificate is ‘Yekini Amoda Ogunlere’

A report by Daily Trust has stated that there is no sufficient evidence to support the claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu changed his name in the past for whatever reasons and he has always held that he is from Lagos state.

The report was in reaction to the viral claim that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) changed his name over the years to what he currently bears.

A Facebook user, Jackson Ude, had on Sunday, June 26, made a post on a page, Nigeria Cycle, alleging that Tinubu had another name, Yekini Amoda Ogunlere, on his primary and secondary school certificates.

The post reads:

“Bola Tinubu’s real name is: Yekini Amoda Ogunlere from Iragbiji Osun State. That is what is contained in his primary and secondary school certificates and that’s why he has refused to tender them before INEC.”

Daily Trust stated that its findings show that the claim had once gone viral on nairaland in August 2014 and is only being recirculated.

On Twitter, a user @Officialmanny4 had also alleged that:

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s real name as contained in his primary school certificate is ‘Yekini Amoda Ogunlere’ from Iragbiji Osun state. He changed to Tinubu after being wanted for drugs related crime in the 70s in US. That’s why he didn’t tender them (the certificates) to INEC.”

Tinubu's affidavit

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Friday, June 24, published the personal particulars of 16 presidential candidates and their running mates who will be contesting the 2023 presidential election.

However, Tinubu did not provide any information on his primary and secondary education neither did he attach certificates for his tertiary education.

Instead, he attached an affidavit to the INEC form where he claimed that his certificates were stolen after he went on exile during the late General Sani Abacha era.

The affidavit reads:

“I went on self-exile from October 1994 to October 1998. When I returned, I discovered that all my property, including all the documents relating to my qualifications and my certificates in respect of paragraph three above, were looted by unknown persons.

“My house was a target of series of searches by various security agents from the time the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was forced to adjourn following the military takeover of government of 17th November, 1993.

“I was the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, banking and finance. I was also a plaintiff in one of the two suits against the interim national government in 1993.

“I went on exile when it became clear to me that my life was in danger."

Nigerians have been reacting to Tinubu’s inability to state the names of schools he attended and produce copies of his certificates.

This claim is believed to have fuelled such speculations that he either did not school as presumed or he is hiding some details about himself that could mar his chances in the forthcoming election.

However, there is no sufficient evidence to support the claim that the APC presidential candidate changed his name in the past.

Chicago State University gives fresh update on Tinubu's academic degree

Meanwhile, the Chicago State University has once again confirmed that Tinubu indeed attended the university.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, many opponents of the ruling party and other Nigerians have questioned the academic degree of the presidential candidate.

Following the repeated allegations, Farooq Kperogi, a United States-based Nigerian lecturer, said he reached out to a colleague of mine at the Chicago State University to help him verify if Tinubu graduated from the school.

