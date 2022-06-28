For the umpteenth time, the Chicago State University has confirmed that Tinubu indeed attended and graduated from the institution

This time, Caleb Westberg, who is in charge of the office of Records and Registration of the university, gave the confirmation

The latest reaction comes following a request made by Farooq Kperogi, a United States-based Nigerian lecturer

The Chicago State University once again confirmed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), indeed attended the university.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, many opponents of the ruling party and other Nigerians have questioned the academic degree of the presidential candidate.

Following the repeated allegations, Farooq Kperogi, a United States-based Nigerian lecturer, said he reached out to a colleague of mine at the Chicago State University to help him verify if Tinubu graduated from the school.

The colleague, after verifying from the Registrar's office, shared the university's response.

"In light of renewed doubts about Tinubu’s qualifications, I again reached out to a colleague of mine at the Chicago State University to help me verify if Tinubu graduated from the school.

"She told me he did but said she'd go ask at the Registrar's office. She shared this with me," he wrote on Twitter.

University confirms Tinubu graduated

Caleb Westberg, who is in charge of the office of Records and Registration of Chicago State University, confirmed Tinubu’s attendance in the terse email response on Monday, June 27.

He also confirmed that Tinubu was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honours.

The email reads:

“To whom it may concern

“Please be advised that Bola. A. Tinubu attended Chicago State University from August 1977 – June 1979. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honours on June 22, 1979. His major was accounting.”

This is not the first time the university would be confirming Tinubu's graduation.

