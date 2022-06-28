The public outcry trailing the controversy around the educational qualifications of Bola Tinubu has refused to die down

Governor Hope Uzodimma, however, says the issue is of no significance if INEC has done its job properly in the past

According to the governor, since the APC presidential candidate has submitted his documents in the past, he shouldn't be subjected to such process again

Aso Rock - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has reacted to the certificates saga of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to Governor Uzodimma, the issue would have been since resolved if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) record-keeping is efficient, and its server functional.

Hope Uzodimma subtly blamed INEC for Tinubu's certificate controversy. Phot0o credit: Hope New Media

He said there would have been no need for Tinubu to make fresh submissions of his documents.

The governor made the comment after his thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, for approving the hosting of the Army Day celebration in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

He said the celebration in Imo will strengthen the measures already on ground to contain banditry and insecurity in the region and send strong signals to criminals.

Governor Uzodimma said:

“For my presidential candidate, the issue of certificates shouldn’t even arise. In 1999 he contested elections and became the governor of Lagos, in 2003 he contested election as second-term governor of Lagos. He ran and won as a senator in the country.

“Where record-keeping is efficient, and the INEC server is functional, he doesn’t need to do fresh submissions.

“However, if whatever he is supposed to submit is not handy, it is not late yet. I’m sure before the time he will submit whatever is required of him.”

Tinubu had in an affidavit submitted to the electoral body, said he didn’t attend primary and secondary schools.

The former Lagos governor, however, claimed he had two degrees from two American universities, which he further stated were stolen by unknown soldiers during the military junta of the 1990s.

Source: Legit.ng