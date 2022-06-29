Supporters of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu have kicked against calls from Action Alliance (AA) to the Federal High Court to prevail over the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in delisting the former Lagos governor.

In a suit filed before the court, the AA's lawyer, Upkai Ukairo, alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its flagbearer are not qualified to participate in the 2023 presidential election on alleged forgery committed by Tinubu in 1999, Punch reports.

Tinubu's supporters have kicked over calls for INEC to delist him (Photo: @tsg2023)

Source: Facebook

Referring to Tinubu, part of the suit claimed:

“...the third defendant is a person who is not qualified for election to the office of President of Nigeria on the grounds of alleged forgery.

“The 3rd defendant knew he did not possess all the educational qualifications he listed in the said INEC form."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Based on this position, Ukairo stated that the court should declare that Tinubu, “having in 1999 presented a forged certificate to INEC, is not qualified to contest for the office of President.”

However, this has brewed serious reactions from the camp of the APC national leader.

The chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, said the group is ready to meet and defeat the political party in court

Senator Adeyeye said:

“Well, they said they are in court, we will meet them in court and of course, they will be defeated in court because Tinubu will contest the election and win so that group better go and find better ways of campaigning."

On his part, the national coordinator of the Asiwaju Progressive Forum, Adewale Adeogun, noted that Tinubu has the right to defend himself in court.

Adeogun said the allegation is coming from persons who are intimidated by Jgaban's candidature.

His words:

“I know that they are being sponsored by those who are intimidated by Asiwaju’s candidature.”

“Since the AA has chosen to go to court, and I am sure court is meant for humans, and not animals, then Asiwaju will be able to defend himself in the court of law."

Source: Legit.ng