Kabiru Masari, the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his original certificates are missing, Daily Trust reports.

The development comes amid the controversy over the primary and secondary schools certificates of Tinubu.

Reports have it that Masari in particulars submitted to INEC deposed to an affidavit on the loss of his primary and secondary schools certificates.

Masari reveals the date he attended primary school

He however said that he attended Masari Primary school, Katsina state between 1972-78 and obtained a Grade 2 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College in 1982 and a Higher Certificate in 1995.

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu chose Masari as a placeholder to meet INEC’s deadline of submitting names of candidates for the 2023 elections.

