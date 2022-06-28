The chances of Bola Ahmed Tinubu clinching the majority vote in southwestern Nigeria have received a major boost

In a build-up to the 2023 presidential polls, the ‘South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023’ has begun coalition moves with other smaller political parties in southwest

Similarly, the support group said it is planning to poach aggrieved APC members in Oyo state who left the party

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been handed a major boost in his bid to become the next president of Nigeria.

According to a report by Punch newspaper, a support group of the APC presidential candidate known as the ‘South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023’ said they have commenced coalition talks with other political parties in the region without a presidential candidate.

Bola Tinubu alongside President Muhammadu Buhari and APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu at the APC special convention at Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo: APC

Source: UGC

As gathered by Legit.ng, the deputy national chairman of the support group, Senator Adesoji Akanbi made this known while interacting with newsmen on Monday, June 28.

2023: Tinubu support group to woo aggrieved APC members

Senator Akanbi revealed that the support group is on course to target major supporters from different political parties without a presidential candidate, especially aggrieved members of the APC in Oyo state.

He said:

“What we are trying to do with the coalition is that a lot of people are angry with their parties, maybe due to fraudulent primaries, and they moved to other parties. We are trying to target such individuals too, not parties alone.”

“We are not asking them to support all the APC candidates because they are now on another platform. Instead of wasting the votes and their efforts on presidential candidates (of their new parties) that they have no prior relationship with, why can’t they work with us?”

Akanbi noted that though not all the 18 political parties registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission have fielded a presidential candidate.

He said:

“Even those who have fielded candidates, the state chapters of some of them do not reckon with the candidates because they (parties) do not have enough resources to take care of the chapters. So, they can work with us, knowing that Asiwaju will appreciate them if he wins the election,”

2023 presidency: I’m still searching for my running mate, Tinubu declares

In another development, Bola Tinubu has finally revealed that he is still in search of a running mate.

Tinubu made the declaration at the 60th birthday celebration of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Recall that the APC candidate is yet to pick a running mate even though another name has been submitted to INEC as a placeholder.

Powerful governor speaks on becoming Tinubu's running mate

Meanwhile, the Plateau state government has reacted to report that the state governor has abandoned governance while pursuing vice presidential candidate ambition.

According to the state government, the report published by a news medium titled How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources is a fabrication.

The government in a statement said:

"This report which is the perfect case study for fake news, yellow journalism, sponsored hatchet job, and irresponsible reporting totally does not deserve a response, but for the sake of saving right thinking members of society from being misled by this horrible product that is an epic case in abuse of the noble journalism profession."

