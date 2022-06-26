The attention of the Governor of Plateau State has been drawn to a story published by Sahara Reporters on its online platform dated 24th June with the caption “How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources” which is being consumed and circulated by innocent persons that are unaware of its falsehood, mischief and bad taste.

This report which is the perfect case study for fake news, yellow journalism, sponsored hatchet job, and irresponsible reporting totally does not deserve a response, but for the sake of saving right thinking members of society from being misled by this horrible product that is an epic case in abuse of the noble journalism profession.

The story is anchored completely on a fanthom “anonymous source” that provided wonderfully packaged fiction and lies claiming that Governor Simon Lalong abandoned Governance in Plateau State and relocated to Lagos in search of being nominated as Asiwaju Tinubu’s Running Mate. The “Source” also claimed that the Governor is spending billions of the State’s funds for the said endeavour.

To put the records straight, Governor Lalong has not been to Lagos in the last couple of months. The last time he was in Lagos was during the inauguration of the Dangote Fertilizer Plant and the new Murtala Mohammed International Airport Terminal which was performed by President Muhammadu Buhari and attended by many Governors.

We wonder where the so-called “source” got his imagination from about Governor Lalong relocating to Lagos but could not provide the date, time, mode of movement or address where he allegedly relocated to in Lagos. Of course he cannot provide such details because they do not exist even in his fictional contraption.

We challenge the “Source” to come up with the details or at least show pictures of Governor Lalong in the “relocated” part of Lagos if he has any.

On the contrary, we have many reports of official engagements of the Governor in Jos and Abuja where he performed his official duties that were widely reported by the media.

The “source” who perhaps lives on another planet has either chosen to demonstrate total ignorance or go on with his mischief.

We cite a few of Governor Lalong’s engagements after he returned from the APC Primaries in Abuja:

1. After a visit to the Villa to meet with Mr. President along with other Governors, the Governor was in Ekiti for the APC Governorship campaign rally.

2. The Governor attended the Combined Convocation of the Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi together with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

3. Visited the Polo roundabout and the Vertinary Teaching Hospital of the University of Jos affected by tanker accident.

4. Attended Inter-denominational Church service to mark June 12 at EYN Church Jos.

5. Swore in 4 High Court Judges and 1 Khadi of Plateau State Judiciary.

6. Presided over State Executive Council Meeting where approval was given for completion of Legacy Projects

7. Attended the funeral of former Military Administrator of Plateau State Col. Musa Sheikh Shehu rtd. in Abuja

