Bauchi - Several youth groups of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi state chapter have called on the leadership of the party and the presidential flag bearer in the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu to pick Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state as running mate.

The leader of the APC youth stakeholders’ forum, Malam Shamsuddeen Waziri who made the call on behalf of all the groups said the pair of Tinubu and Zulum would add value to the party’s electoral fortunes and boost its chances in the forthcoming presidential election.

The group while speaking in a press conference held in Bauchi said after studying the security, economic and other challenges bedeviling the country, they resolve that Zulum should be picked to fill the vice presidential slot of the party.

Speaking further, Shamsuddeen said that Zulum is more accepted by Nigerians than any other contender for the vice-presidential slot in the APC.

He added that the achievements recorded by the governor and his exemplary leadership over the last three years have made him win the hearts of the people of Bauchi and Nigerians in general, which can in turn, make him sellable to the electorate in 2023.

Daily Independent newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We the APC youth leaders in Bauchi, therefore, appeal to the national chairman of our great party, and the party’s presidential flag bearer, as well as other party stakeholders, to consider our clarion call not only to zone the vice-presidential candidacy to northeast but also the nomination of Zulum as the vice-presidential candidate.

“Looking at the strong support given to the party’s presidential candidate in the last primary election by the zone, the northeast stands a favoured geopolitical zone for the vice-presidential slot, hence the need for all stakeholders and Nigerians to support this move.”

Source: Legit.ng