Gunmen struck an off-campus hostel of the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State on Wednesday, June 3, abducting several students despite the hostel’s proximity to a military checkpoint

Witnesses reported that the attackers fired shots into the air as they forced their way into the building and fled with the captives

The incident adds to a growing list of school abductions in Zamfara, a state long considered the epicentre of terrorist violence in northwestern Nigeria

Residents of Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, were startled by gunfire in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, when terrorists attacked an off-campus hostel housing students of the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda.

The hostel, located in the Low-cost area, is only metres away from a military checkpoint, according to locals.

Gunmen attack Zamfara hostel as students face rising insecurity in Kaura Namoda. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Eight students taken, two escape

According to Humangle, the attackers forced their way through the hostel gate and abducted eight students. Witnesses reported that the gunmen fired shots into the air as they fled.

“Two of the students, Favour and Joshua Sunday, escaped while being taken away by the terrorists,” said Musa, a resident who lives nearby.

The abducted students were identified as:

Favour Allwell

Rejoice Allwell

Samuel Lekene

Joshua Sunday

Ezekiel Oluwatimilayo

Precious Chioma

Musa added that Joshua Sunday later confirmed six students — three men and three women — were taken.

Zamfara’s history of school abductions

Zamfara State has become a hotbed of terrorist activity, with repeated attacks on schools and students. Since 2015, violence in the region has claimed thousands of lives and displaced over a million people.

Major incidents include:

Jangebe abduction — over 300 schoolgirls abducted

Federal University Gusau — 24 students abducted

College of Agriculture Bakura — 15 students abducted

The Kaura Namoda area, along with Maradun and Bungudu, is under the influence of notorious terrorist leader Bello Dan Sadiya.

Staff relocate for safety

An administrative staff member of the Polytechnic, who requested anonymity, revealed that several staff have relocated to Gusau, the state capital, due to security concerns. “Even me, I’ve relocated my family to Gusau. We have two staff, all senior lecturers, who are still with the bandits after they were abducted two months ago,” he said. Despite ransom payments, the lecturers remain in captivity.

Authorities blame informants

Police spokesperson DSP Yazid Abubakar confirmed the abduction and promised a statement, though none has yet been issued.

Local authorities have blamed informants for worsening insecurity. Mannir Haidara Kaura, Chairman of the area, told DW Hausa that government efforts to tackle terrorism are being undermined by insiders.

DSS arrests those reportedly 'linked’ to abduction of students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in the attack on St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri village, Niger State, where over 300 students and teachers were abducted last year.

The arrests are part of ongoing security operations linked to the November incident in which gunmen seized 315 persons, including 303 pupils and 12 teachers. While 50 students reportedly escaped within 24 hours, the remaining victims were later released in phases.

Source: Legit.ng