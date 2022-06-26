Bola Tinubu has reportedly limited his search for a running mate in 2023 to three prominent northern states

The APC presidential candidate is said to be focusing on two northwest states and one northeast state in the region

An APC chieftain close to the former governor of Lagos state also noted that Tinubu will pick a Muslim running mate

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Punch newspaper indicates that confusion over the choice of the authentic running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is deepening as he has returned to Abuja to continue consultations on the contentious issue.

The APC candidate is expected to name his final running mate on or before the Friday, July 15 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace Kabir Ibrahim Masari, whom he named in a ‘placeholder’ capacity.

As the deadline draws near, Tinubu, the APC, and the Progressive Northern Governors’ Forum are said to be in a dilemma over the choice of an acceptable running mate as opposition continues to mount over a possible Muslim-Muslim ticket for the ruling party.

The former Lagos state governor is a Muslim married to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Tinubu, who is from the southwest, is expected to pick his running mate from the north, which is dominated by Muslims. It is believed that Christian politicians from the region are not popular enough to garner massive votes.

A former chairman of the APC in Lagos state, Henry Ajomale, however, said the presidential candidate was set to unveil a Muslim as his running mate next month.

Ajomale said:

“Although we are still consulting, it is certain that the APC will be flying a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Masari, our placeholder, may likely be substituted before July 15. However, the destination is still between Borno state in the North-East and Kano/Kaduna states in the North-West. Either way, it will be a Muslim running mate.

“The truth is that Asiwaju has no choice. The majority of the northerners are Muslims and fielding a Christian northerner is a risk that can split his vote to give Atiku an edge. But if he settles for the former (a Muslim), they will troop out in large numbers to vote for him.”

2023: Northern clerics pick Yakubu Pam as Tinubu’s running mate

Meanwhile, Northern Christian and Muslim clerics have thrown their weight behind the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Yakubu Pam to serve as running mate to Tinubu in 2023.

The clerics who spoke at a one-day roundtable discussion in Abuja said there is a need for a harmonious and balanced ticket for the APC at the polls.

They urged the APC presidential candidate to ensure that the choice of his running mate would reflect national balance and harmony.

2023: Youth groups nominate Pam as APC vice-presidential candidate

In a related development, some prominent youth groups in the country under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Coalition (NYC), have cautioned the APC not to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The groups made the demand at a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, June 13.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition, Aare Oladotun Hassan, president of NYC, and Comrade Sabastine Danjibril, the spokesman of NYC, urged the ruling party to pick Pam as the running mate of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng