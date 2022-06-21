The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has said that there is nothing wrong should his running mate decide to withdraw from the election process

The former Lagos state governor said there is no law that could prevent his running mate Ibrahim Masari from stepping down if he so desires

According to Tinubu, there are ongoing consultations with APC stakeholders on the nomination of his running mate

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election has said that his running mate, Kabiru Masari, a former national welfare secretary of the party was duly nominated.

ThisDay reports that Tinubu affirmed that contrary to reports in sections of the media, Masari could decide to step down if he so chooses.

Tinubu has said that there is no law that can prevent his running mate from stepping down if he so chooses. Photo: Onowvo Omasoro Ali Ovie

Source: Twitter

The former Lagos state governor noted that should Masari decide to toe that line, it would be a breach of any known law, rules or regulation in the country.

Speaking on Arise TV, Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman said that Masari was his principal’s choice of vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rahman added that the situation remained so, despite ongoing consultations.

He also maintained that Masari remained his choice as a running mate and that he never sent his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as widely reported.

His words:

“Without taking issues with the INEC National Commissioner, I just like to state the situation as it relates to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And it is that Asíwájú Tinubu has duly completed his nomination forms, including giving the particulars of his running mate.

He has returned the completed nomination forms to INEC. He even returned the forms two days ahead of schedule.

“I don’t know about a placeholder. This is the coinage of the media. I know he has picked a running mate.”

Tinubu consulting with Buhari, party stakeholders

According to Tinubu, consultations are currently ongoing with key stakeholders within the APC including President Muhammadu Buhari on the party's plans for the election.

He added:

“I must add, however, that there are ongoing consultations involving President Buhari, the party’s governors and the APC leadership with Asíwájú Tinubu and his running mate.

"If following these consultations, the running mate decides, for instance, that he wants to stand down in the interest of the party and the country, I think it’s only fair and appropriate to allow him deal with that as long as it is done within the spheres of the electoral law and the timeframe for that, given by INEC."

INEC finally announces decision on deadline for submission of presidential candidates, running mates' list

INEC had issued a final warning on the submission of presidential candidates' lists and their running mates.

The electoral body said that there would be no extension of the deadline by the commission for the submission of lists by political parties.

According to the commission, the final and accurate list of parties that have submitted would be made available by 6 pm on Friday, June 17.

Labour Party picks Peter Obi's running mate, name revealed

The Labour Party had named Doyin Okupe, a former senior aide to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Peter Obi's running mate.

Okupe's name was sent on Friday, June 17, to INEC to beat the deadline for the submission of candidates.

However, media sources have it that Okupe is a placeholder for the real running mate who will be named before the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng