The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a final warning on the submission of presidential candidates' lists and their running mate

The electoral body said that there would be no extension of the deadline by the commission for the submission of lists by political parties

According to the commission, the final and accurate list of parties that have submitted would be made available by 6 pm on Friday, June 17

As Nigeria anticipate the announcement of running mate to key presidential candidates of various political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that there is no room for an extension of the deadline for the submission of names.

The Punch reports that Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC stated that political parties are all expected to submit the names of their presidential candidates and their running mates on Friday, June 17.

All political parties across Nigeria are expected to submit the names of their presidential candidates and running mates. Photo: Legit,ng

Source: Original

Oyekanmi warned that the commission would not for any reason extend the Friday, June 17, deadline to accommodate any party or individual.

Details on parties that have submitted their lists

Also responding to an inquiry about the number of political parties that successfully submitted their lists, Oyekanmi said Nigerians would have to wait until 6 pm on Friday, June 17, to have an accurate figure.

His words:

“We have to wait till 6 pm, Friday 17th June (the deadline), to have the accurate figure. There will be no extension.”

INEC had fixed deadlines for the conduct of party primaries and submission of candidate lists for June 9 and 17 respectively.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku officially announces his running mate

Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta is officially the vice-presidential candidate of the opposition PDP for the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, announced Governor Okowa as his running mate on Thursday, June 16, in Abuja.

Okowa emerged the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP against Governor Nyesom Wike who had earlier been tipped as the favourite.

Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa after emerging PDP 2023 VP candidate

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state had appreciated Atiku Abubakar after his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate for the opposition party.

Okowa declared that Atiku has all it takes and is required to place Nigeria on the desired path to development.

According to Okowa, the PDP presidential candidate has already taken his time to study Nigeria and her needs, especially with his past experience.

Source: Legit.ng