Some religious clerics in northern Nigeria have asked the APC not to field a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

The clerics also asked the ruling party to choose Yakubu Pam as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

They urged the APC presidential candidate to ensure that the choice of his running mate would reflect national balance and harmony

FCT, Abuja - Northern Christian and Muslim Clerics have thrown their weight behind the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Yakubu Pam to serve as running mate to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The clerics who spoke at a one-day roundtable discussion in Abuja said there is a need for a harmonious and balanced ticket for the APC at the polls.

The northern clerics during their interactive session. Photo credit: Inter-faith group

Source: Facebook

Bishop Sunday Garuba who spoke on behalf of the Christian clerics said the outcome of the APC primaries has brought to the fore the need for the party to do all within its means to ensure a balanced presidential ticket that would stand the test of time and guarantee electoral victory.

He said the Nigerian Clerics Consultative Forum convoked the general assembly to deliberate on the issue of a balanced and harmonious presidential ticket that would guarantee electoral victory for the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Garuba said it was due to the various agitations on the choice of the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

He added:

“This is informed by the need for a balanced ticket with the overarching objective of ensuring that the ethnoreligious balance of the country is achieved.

“The necessity of ethno-religious balance cannot be overemphasized, hence the various agitations within the APC on the need for the party to get it right regarding its vice-presidential candidate.

“The consultative assembly allowed Christian and Muslim clerics from various parts of the country to lend their objective voice to the vice-presidential candidate of the APC.

“Deliberations on the suitability of a Muslim-Muslim ticket were scrutinized objectively by clerics in attendance.”

The representative of the Muslim clerics, Sheikh Surajo Abdullahi said the APC's choice of presidential flag bearer for the presidential elections confirms Allah's revelations regarding the personality that would lead Nigeria on the right track.

He described Tinubu as a team player with an unflinching religious and ethnic tolerance, as evident in the fact that his wife is an ordained pastor of one of the largest pentecostal churches in Nigeria.

He added that the choice of Reverend Yakubu Pam who is a well-respected cleric from northern Nigeria fits the bill as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC for his pedigree in advocating religious and ethnic tolerance in northern Nigeria.

His words:

“Rev Yakubu Pam is well respected in northern Nigeria and over decades served as the rallying point for peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in Northern Nigeria

“Rev Yakubu Pam is a cleric that has garnered administrative experience with an unblemished record in service to humanity.

“Yakubu Pam is a team player whose nomination would give all a sense of belonging towards attaining electoral success.”

2023: Youth groups nominate Yakubu Pam as APC vice-presidential candidate

In a related development, some prominent youth groups in the country under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Coalition (NYC), have cautioned the APC not to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The groups made the demand at a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, June 13.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition, Aare Oladotun Hassan, president of NYC, and Comrade Sabastine Danjibril, the spokesman of NYC, urged the ruling party to pick Pam as the running mate of Tinubu.

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

Source: Legit.ng