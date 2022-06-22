The United States has reacted to the result of the just concluded governorship election in Ekiti state. This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng by the US Mission in Nigeria.

The United States commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security personnel over the conduct of the election. Specifically, it praised INEC over the newly adopted bi-modal verification accreditation system (BVAS).

According to the mission, BVAS functioned properly, hence, the need to commend INEC.

The United States Mission to Nigeria congratulates the citizens of Ekiti State on the largely peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on June 18.

We commend the concerted efforts of INEC staff and security personnel which helped facilitate a secure election with a credible outcome.

We note the election’s technical improvements including that the newly adopted bi-modal verification accreditation system (BVAS) functioned properly in the vast majority of polling stations. We encourage all citizens to register to vote as the country moves towards national elections.

Source: Legit.ng