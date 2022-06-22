Even after winning the Gubernatorial election in Ekiti recently, the APC is not willing to leave any stone unturned in the coming Osun poll

In fact, ahead of the election, the ruling party has marshaled a team of governors to man a national campaign council

To head this council are the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano

In preparation for victory in the forthcoming Osun governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rolled out a list of chieftains who have been appointed as members of its national campaign council.

As contained in the list, members of the council are mostly Nigerian governors on the platform of the ruling party.

The campaign council is led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, co-chaired by his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 21, the APC announced that the inauguration of the council will be held on Thursday, June, 23 by 2:00 pm at its national headquarters, Abuja.

Members council are on the list below:

Again tsunami hits PDP as party members defect to APC ahead of Osun governorship election

Meanwhile, some key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have decamped to the ruling APC.

It was gathered that over 500 supporters of the opposition party from the Boripe local government area of Osun state joined the APC.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, said that the defectors were received into the ruling party at a campaign rally held in Iragbiji, the hometown of Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to the statement, the former PDP members said that they dumped the party due to the convincing manner Oyetola has been managing the affairs of the state.

Showcasing their readiness to support the governor ahead of the Saturday, July 16 governorship election, the defectors said they would be voting for Oyetola.

Osun 2022: Oyetola makes strong allegation against Adeleke, asks EFCC to make move

The governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola had asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ademola Adeleke.

Oyetola said Adeleke has openly declared an intention to induce voters in the Osun state governorship poll scheduled for July 16.

