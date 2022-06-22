The governor-elect in the recently concluded Ekiti governorship poll, Biodun Oyebanji, has received his certificate of return from INEC

The Ekiti state governor-elect and his deputy, Biodun Oyebanji and Monisade Afuye, have received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The INEC’s national commissioner supervising Ekiti, Oyo and Lagos, Sam Olumekun, presented the certificates to the duo at the state headquarters of the commission in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, June 22.

Biodun Oyebanji reading his acceptance speech after being elected as Ekiti Governor Source: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

According to Leadership, the commissioner said INEC was able to overcome all challenges through proper planning to conduct free, fair and credible governorship election in Ekiti.

Ekiti governor-elect promises to execute six point agenda

Speaking while receiving his certificate, Oyebanji pledged to execute his six-point agenda, bring in a new dawn of progress and development in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate polled a total of 187, 057 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engr. Segun Oni, who polled 82,211 votes, among other contenders.

The governor-elect said,

“Let me thank the INEC for providing a level playing ground for the contenders in this election. I can’t agree with the INEC less that the BVAS was a game changer in our election.

“Nobody ever believed what happened on Saturday could ever happen. Some people still did not believe that the rigging of the election was over, but the Ekiti election really convinced us.

“Thanks to the security agencies and the people of the state for having trust in APC.

“The people committed such a huge trust in us because of the stellar performance of Governor Kayode Fayemi, and it is on that I will build on. What happened on Saturday was a referendum and validation that the APC-led government has performed.”

