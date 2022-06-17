Some Ekiti residents have revealed their candidates hours before the governorship election in the state

According to many of the residents, the candidates of the ruling APC, PDP and SDP have the brightest chances

Meanwhile, 16 political parties will be participating at the June 18 governorship election in the state

Ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti state, residents who spoke with Legit.ng have revealed their preferred choice among the contestants battling for the topmost seat.

Recall that there are 16 governorship candidates in the race to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The race to succeed Governor Fayemi is getting serious.

Some of the candidates are: Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Kemi Elebute Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Governor Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Speaking with Legit.ng, Dare Ajewole said he would be voting for Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he believes in former governor Ayodele Fayose. According to him, if the candidate is okay for Fayose, then he is equally okay for him.

Another resident who refused to identify himself said his votes will go for Engr Segun Oni of the SDP. According to him, his parents had it fine when Ono=i was still a governor in the state.

On his part, Madam Adeyeye Morenikeji said She will be voting for the candidate of the ruling APC. She said there is continuity in government. Se lamented that lack of continuity has been affecting the state.

Tinubu is not sick - Ekiti residents blast Nigerians over APC candidate

Following reactions from the streets of Ado, the state capital, the electorates are sharply divided among the trio of Segun Oni of the SDP, Olabisi Kolawole of PDP and Biodun Oyebanji of the APC.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (PDP) have received huge backing from residents of Ekiti state.

According to the residents, Nigerians emphasising of Tinubu's heath should find better things to do.

In an interview conducted at Ikere and Ado areas of the state, the residents claimed that Nigerians should not judge anybody by the physical appearance.

They said that the Tinubu who came to campaign in the state does not look sick.

