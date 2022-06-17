Ekiti residents have declared their overwhelming support of All Progressives Congress (PDP) presidential candidate

The residents also criticised Nigerians who are attacking the former Lagos government over his health and age

According to them, good health is a gift from God and it is wrong for people to moct the presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (PDP) have received huge backing from residents of Ekiti state.

According to the residents, Nigerians emphasising of Tinubu's heath should find better things to do.

In an interview conducted at Ikere and Ado areas of the state, the residents claimed that Nigerians should not judge anybody by the physical appearance.

Source: Facebook

They said that the Tinubu who came to campaign in the state does not look sick.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Deaconess Docas Oyewale said people going about with reports about Tinubu's health should have their head examined.

She said:

"People shouting about Tinubu's heath are people who should be ashamed of themselves. The Tinubu that came to campaign for the party's governorship choice in Ekiti is a man that should not be called sick. For me and my household, our votes will go to him. All other candidates are just wasting their time."

Another speaker is Omini Adeyeye. According to him, it is only God that gives good health.

"People have been saying Tinubu is sick, he is incapable of doing any thing if elected. Who told them that. Are they God? To me, I am supporting the Jagaban. By God's grace he will become the president of Nigeria in 2023."

Ekiti governorship election: Residents reveals who they will vote for

Meanwhile, ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti state, residents who spoke with Legit.ng have revealed their preferred choice among the contestants battling for the topmost seat.

Recall that there are 16 governorship candidates in the race to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Some of the candidates are: Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Kemi Elebute Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Governor Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Speaking with Legit.ng, Dare Ajewole said he would be voting for Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he believes in former governor Ayodele Fayose. According to him, if the candidate is okay for Fayose, then he is equally okay for him.

Source: Legit.ng