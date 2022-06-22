Stakeholders of the Labour Party have said that there are ongoing talks between the party and the New Nigerian Peoples Party

The stakeholders noted that the issue of who will become a running mate can be decided by both Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

According to the chieftains, Nigerian youths have become more aware of the need to be involved in the country's governance and political process

The much anticipated political party merger between the New Nigerians Peoples Party and the Labour Party is still in the pipeline, key stakeholders have said.

The stakeholders said that there are ongoing talks between bigwigs within the two parties including LP and NNPP's presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Stakeholders of the NNPP and LP have said that talks on the proposed merger between the parties are ongoing. Photo: Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Speaking on the possibility of a merger, the LP national chairman, Julius Abure, the spokesperson of the party Yinusa Tanko and Doyin Okupe, the running mate to Obi confirmed that the talks are ongoing to enable the two parties to field a joint ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard reports that Abure said both parties are consulting widely to make the alliance a huge success.

Calling on INEC to extend the deadline for the registration of voters across the country, Abure said the commission cannot allow itself to be held responsible for the disenfranchisement of Nigerians.

Young people drive for PVC registration after Peter Obi's emergence as LP's presidential candidate

Noting that the emergence of Obi has awakened some form of awareness among Nigerians especially the youth, the LP national chairman said INEC should ensure that these masses of people get their PVCs.

For Okupe, both the LP and the NNPP are working effortlessly to beat the July 17 deadline given by INEC for the substitution of candidates ahead of the election.

His words:

“We have not foreclosed on anything. What has happened is that there have been a lot of informal discussions and interventions on the merger. There have been a lot of third party interventions on this same issue.

“Officially, I have been involved in two meetings in two different locations where we discussed extensively. I can tell you authoritatively that I have spoken with Rabiu Kwankwaso on this matter."

In addition, Tanko said discussions between the two parties are ongoing and it has become clear that none of them can do it alone.

Tanko added:

"We have agreed on the basic principle that we are going to work together. The alliance is needed to rescue the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)."

"The question of who will be the presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate will be decided by Mr. Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

