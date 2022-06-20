The Labour Party in Imo state has welcome a massive number of defectors from the ruling APC and the PDP

The defectors who are natives of the Imo North LGA have even collapsed their structures into the LP in support of Peter Obi's presidential ambition

Leading the new LP from the APC side, a former chieftain said it is time for the narrative of misrule in Nigeria to change for good

Imo - In full support of Peter Obi members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo North local government area have collapsed their structures in the Labour Party (LP).

This was as about 2000 persons were said to have joined the LP in a ceremony at Umuaro community in the Isiala Mbano local government area of the state on Sunday, June 19, Punch reports.

According to a former deputy chief of staff to an ex-governor of Imo, Chikwem Onuoha, the decision followed an investigation that Obi was the best presidential candidate among persons interested in the national seat of power.

Onuoha who is a ruling party chieftain alleged that APC and PDP for the past 23 years have given Nigeria nothing but misrule and that the status quo needs to be changed in 2023.

He said:

“Today, APC and PDP are dead in Okigwe zone. We have resolved to collapse our structures in the zone into the Labour Party and to work for the victory of Peter Obi. Peter Obi symbolises the hope of the ordinary people of Nigeria.

“Peter Obi is tested and trusted and he has the support of the people who vote during the election. Apart from Obi, we will vote LP all through. The Labour Party is for a mass movement. We are wiser and we want to take back our country.”

On her part, the president-general of the Okigwe North Youth Progressives Forum, Chidinma Onyenagubo, vowed to mobilise youths in the area to get their Permanent Voters Cards to vote for Obi in the coming general elections.

Meanwhile, the LP had expressed optimism that it would outdo Nigeria’s strong political parties the APC, and the PDP.

Disclosing the party’s optimism, the Obi campaign director, Doyin Okupe on Wednesday, June 1 in Abeokuta revealed that the party can outclass APC and PDP in the forthcoming presidential polls.

2023: NLC, TUC, NURTW all on our side - Okupe

Okupe disclosed that the coalition of the NLC, TUC, NURTW, and other professional bodies had already secured the Labour Party 20 million voters.

