Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, is ready to push barriers and do something quite different

The NNPP presidential candidate's new look seen in a recent photo says this much and even much more

In the said photo shared on Twitter on Tuesday, June 21, by Abdulmumin Jibrin, Kwankwaso was putting on a shirt and a tie, quite unlike him

A former Kano state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is known to always appear in his white traditional attire and a red and white-striped cap to march, a mark of his personality.

But a new photo of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) broke this tradition as seen in a photo shared on Twitter by Abdulmumin Jibrin, the former director-general of Bola Tinubu's campaign organisation.

Kwankwaso Breaks Tradition, Appears In Dazzling New Outfit, Photo Sparkles (Photo: @AbdulAbmJ)

Looking like former President Barrack Obama of the United States (US), Kwankwaso was putting on a white shirt, and a multi-coloured tie.

In the photo, he was also folding the sleeve of his shirt as if getting ready for work.

Commenting on the photo, Jibrin tweeted:

"Our next President come 2023 insha Allah, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD.

"A waiting tsunami with the North already in his kitty! As an Alumni of all the governance and leadership structures in the country, his national outlook, network, and structure can never be in doubt."

