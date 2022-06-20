The NNPP has dismissed reports that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has agreed to be Peter Obi's running mate

The rebuttal was given on Sunday, June 19, in the FCT, Abuja, by the party's publicity secretary, Agbo Major

Major, who denied the viral claim, said it is false and rather embarrassing to the former Kano governor and misleading to the party's supporters

Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reacted to viral claims that its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, recently signed a pact to be the running mate of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Referring to the news as false and misleading, NNPP's publicity secretary, Agbo Major, who spoke recently on ongoing merger talks between the parties, noted in Abuja on Sunday, June 19, that it is embarrassing to the person of Kwankwaso, The Cable reports.

2023: Kwankwaso Agrees To Be Peter Obi's Running Mate After NNPP, Labour Party Merger? Truth Emerges

Major made it clear that the NNPP never at any point issued such an announcement and therefore cautioned media houses to check their reports before publishing them.

In a statement sighted by Vanguard, he said:

“NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso could accept to be Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy,” the statement reads.

“The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and in the diaspora, and urges journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

“As a mass movement, NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions.”

Disaster for PDP, APC as Kwankwaso confirms NNPP, Labour Party merger moves

Recall that Kwankwaso had confirmed that his party is in talks with Obi about the possibility of joining forces ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso who is a former Kano state governor made this revelation during an interview on Saturday, June 18.

Kwankwaso said:

“We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it.”

