Calls for some opposition parties to unite ahead of the 2023 general elections may not work after all

The NNPP says the only condition acceptable to it is for Peter Obi to step down for Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso had recently admitted that his party is in talks with Obi's political platform - Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - National spokesman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Major Agni, on Tuesday, June 21 said that the only condition for a coalition with the Labour Party (LP) is for its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi to agree to be running mate to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking on Arise Television, the NNPP spokesman stated that of the 18 presidential candidates at the conclusion of the nomination exercise, Kwankwaso stands out and remains the preferred politician of Nigerians.

Peter Obi and his team at the Labour Party will have to decide if they still want a merge with the NNPP.

Source: Twitter

He insisted that the party has continued to receive calls that Kwankwaso must not step down for Obi, maintaining that the only acceptable conclusion is that Obi should accept to be Kwankwaso’s deputy.

He opined that Kwankwaso has affected the lives of ordinary people, stressing that his antecedents speak for him and therefore should be allowed to head the LP/NNPP arrangement.

He said:

“We have continued to receive calls. A lot of people have called to say, no, we will not accept that. That the only thing we want you to arrive at is a conclusion that Peter will be deputy.”

He also dismissed insinuations that the NNPP/LP planned alliance, was just a distraction for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the parties were ready to take over government.

Meanwhile, the national coordinator of Peter Obi 37 Merger Movement, Tony Akeni, said the NNPP should be ignored.

Akeni entreated the national chairman and the leadership of the Labour Party not to force a coalition with the Kwankwaso-led party.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying another combination can be explored in the quest for Obi's presidency.

On his part, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has declared that Nigerians are no longer interested in the APC and the PDP.

According to the governor, Nigerians are now in search of an alternative political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki also acknowledged the rising political profile of Obi, saying his supporters are in every Nigerian home.

In a related development, the Coalition for Peter Obi’s Presidential Aspiration has commended the former governor of Anambra state for dumping the PDP, saying the party has automatically lost about 15 million votes.

The organisation made its stance known in a statement on Thursday, May 26 issued after the official announcement of Obi’s defection from the PDP to Labour Party.

The group added that Obi, as a decent man, would not play the type of transactional politics going on in the PDP and that was why he was wise to have dumped the party.

